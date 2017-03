TAIPEI, March 25 Taiwan's M2 money supply in February rose 3.53 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday. M2 is cash, checking accounts, passbook deposits, savings accounts and quasi-money. M2 (pct change y/y) 2013 Feb +3.53 January +2.99 2012 December +3.67 November +3.26 October +3.29 September +3.96 August +3.69 July +3.80 June +4.19 May +4.40 April +4.72 March +5.05 February +4.92 January +5.22 2011 December +5.01 November +5.07 October +5.54 September +5.85 August +6.16 July +6.18 June +5.99 May +6.14 April +5.88 March +5.97 February +6.12 January +5.59 The central bank's website is at www.cbc.gov.tw/mp1.html (Reporting by Roger Tung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)