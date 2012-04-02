TAIPEI, April 2 Taiwan's decision to allow
petrol prices to rise to ease the burden on state-run oil firm
CPC Corp is set to lift inflation, all but ruling out any rate
cut by the central bank but possibly triggering a rise in the
Taiwan dollar to mitigate the impact on consumers.
The government announced on Sunday that petrol prices would
rise by an average 10.7 percent effective from April 2. CPC has
been absorbing higher crude oil costs in recent months, but its
losses have reached a stage the government deems unsustainable.
The price rises, plus plans to also raise electricity and
gas prices to consumers as the government loosens controls in
the face of rising costs, have sparked talk of higher inflation
in an economy where it has traditionally remained low.
"Nobody saw inflation as a risk in Taiwan up until Q4 2011,
but now it has certainly become one," said Tony Phoo, economist
at Standard Chartered Bank in Taipei.
"That leaves absolutely no room for the central bank to cut
rates."
Talk of lower rates at the next central bank meeting due at
the end of June has been fanned by a sluggish performance by
exporters, the mainstay of the island's economy, and the
island's technical recession at the end of last year.
But with signs that the economy is picking up - the
HSBC/Markit PMI for March released Monday showed the second
consecutive month of improvement - that talk has
turned to rates being held in June and even raised by the end of
this year.
The economics ministry estimated the petrol price rise, the
second biggest ever, would raise the consumer price index this
year by 0.37 percentage point and cut GDP growth by 0.22
percentage point.
The government recently raised its CPI forecast to 1.46
percent and cut its GDP target to 3.85 percent. The central bank
held interest rates at 1.875 percent at its March quarterly
meeting, saying that its first priority is to focus on
inflation.
While inflation remains low in Taiwan in regional terms, the
central bank has a strong focus on price stability and the
government controls the prices of many staple commodities,
including some foodstuffs.
The oil price rise helped pull Taiwan stocks down
0.88 percent on Monday, though shares in oil and gas firms
were the biggest gainers, up 0.85 percent.
The Taiwan dollar meanwhile was up by T$0.05 to
T$29.48, with one dealer at a foreign bank speculating the
central bank might allow a slow appreciation of the currency in
the near future to help offset the impact of the higher oil
prices.
The central bank tightly monitors the currency to make sure
it does not negatively impact exporters, but has previously
allowed it to rise in the face of a threat from imported
inflation.
The next inflation figures, for March, are due
on April 5, but the petrol price rises won't be reflected in the
figures until April's data.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; editing by Jonathan Standing)