(Adds details, comments)

TAIPEI, Oct 20 Growth in orders for Taiwan's exports, a leading indicator of the strength of Asian exports, slowed further in September after the first contraction in orders from Europe in two years, showing the extent to which the continent's debt crisis is weighing on the global economy.

Growth slowed to 2.72 percent in September, the second straight month of slowdown, held down by a 2.2 percent contraction in orders from Europe, the first pullback in two years.

Many of Taiwan's tech firms are integral parts of global supply chains, and the data, which typically leads actual exports by two to three months, points to weak demand ahead in Europe as the traditional year-end shopping season nears.

"How fast we're going to see a rebound will depend on when the euro debt crisis will be resolved," said Kuo-an Hsu, economist at Capital Securities in Taipei.

"We expect the situation will not improve until the second half of next year."

A slowdown had been widely expected after PMI surveys for Taiwan and other Asian exporters has shown factory activity slowing to levels not seen since the financial crisis, with orders from Europe particularly noticeable by their absence.

WEAK TECH SALES

Singapore's electronics exports to Europe slumped sharply for a second month in September. Several Taiwanese tech firms, including top chip makers TSMC , UMC and PC maker Compal , reported weak sales in September.

TSMC has also said it expects weak growth in the global economy over the next 12 months.

South Korean flat-screen maker LG Display posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on Thursday on tepid demand for TVs and PCs.

However, Taiwan's economics ministry noted that demand remained strong for hot-selling Apple Inc products and for smartphones, supporting export orders.

Thursday's data also showed orders from China and the U.S. remaining steady, although at low growth rates.

"What we expect for the months ahead is for orders and exports growth to continue to weaken on a sequential basis," said Donna Kwok, economist at HSBC in Hong Kong.

"The key thing is to put the current downturn into perspective. Manufacturing activity and exports remain above 2008 and 2009's trough in seasonally adjusted terms, so we don't expect the dip this time to be as severe," she said.

The data is not seen altering views that Taiwan's central bank will keep rates on hold at its next policy meeting in December.

It elected to keep rates steady at the last meeting in June to support the export-led economy as the global outlook remains uncertain , joining other Asian economies in looking to maintain growth by taking their feet off the tightening pedal. [IDnL3E7LK1G3] (Reporting by Jeanny Kao, Jialu Chen and Roger Tung; Writing by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Richard Borsuk)