* Orders up 2.4 pct m/m; 4.4 pct y/y

* Smartphone, tablet demand strong

* Some benefit seen from order switch from Thailand (Recasts, adds analyst comment)

By Jonathan Standing

TAIPEI, Nov 21 Growth in orders for Taiwan's exports picked up in October, buoyed by demand for new smartphones, notebook PCs and tablets, but Europe's continuing economic woes will cast a shadow on the outlook for Asia's top exporters.

Export orders, an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology, grew 2.4 percent in October from the previous month, reversing a sharp decline in September from August.

Orders from Europe declined for a second straight month, but the 0.78 percent rate of decline in October was much less than September's 2.22 percent fall.

However, the continent's inability to get to grips with its debt crisis will continue to hit exporters of hi-tech goods such as Taiwan.

Japan on Monday reported a much sharper-than-expected drop in exports in October, while Singapore said its economy could shrink in the current quarter and growth next year is likely to slow due to weakness in Western economies.

"The outlook for first quarter is still cloudy. Potentially the risk from the European debt crisis is still quite high. The EU hasn't done enough to contain the risk in Europe," said Ma Tieying, an economist at DBS in Singapore.

On a year-on-year basis, orders grew 4.38 percent, compared with the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 4.8 percent, with orders from the United States and China picking up the pace from the previous month.

The economics ministry said demand for smartphones and tablet and notebook PCs rose 7.2 percent over the same month last year, the biggest contributor to overall growth.

Many of Taiwan's tech firms are integral parts of global supply chains, and a slowdown in demand has been widely noted by many firms.

Micro-chip makers TSMC and UMC posted annual sales declines in October and projected a slow current quarter, and rivals in South Korea and Japan have also spoken of a tough fourth quarter.

Surveys earlier this month showed that factory activity in Asia's export powerhouses slowed to near three-year lows in October as European demand dropped, reinforcing fears the euro zone's debt troubles were sapping global growth.

"We're expecting airline freight service to be weak in the next two quarters. We believe it will recover, but the recovery will be slow and challenging," said an official for China Airlines, Taiwan's top carrier.

Heavy flooding in Thailand that disrupted parts of the global supply chain, especially auto parts and computer hard drives, may have given Taiwan's figures a boost in October.

"(The data) shows a good sentiment among exporters, however the trend is still a slowdown. I don't think the orders will keep going up in November and December," said Cheng Cheng-mount, economist at Citi in Taipei.

"Some of the growth in October might have come from a switch of orders from Thailand and will not be sustainable after the flooding there eases."

The data is not seen altering views that Taiwan's central bank will keep rates on hold at its next policy meeting in December.

It kept rates steady at the last meeting in June to support the export-led economy in the face of the global gloom , joining other Asian economies in looking to maintain growth by taking their feet off the tightening pedal. (Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao, Jialu Chen and Clare Jim; Editing by Kim Coghill)