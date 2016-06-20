* May export orders -5.8 pct y/y, decline for 14th month in a row

* Orders from China -6.4 pct y/y, from the U.S. -4.0 pct

* Orders from Europe -4.9 pct y/y, from Japan -26.7 pct

* H2 rebound coming from low base, may not be strong demand -economists (Adds analyst quote, context)

By Liang-Sa Loh and Jeanny Kao

TAIPEI, June 20 Taiwan's export orders sank for the 14th straight month, as global demand for the island's technology products stayed weak, keeping up the pressure on policymakers to support the economy.

The declines in May in overall orders and from key markets mostly narrowed, but economists said this may not reflect stronger demand and the external outlook remains murky.

The government has cut the economic growth outlook three times so far and analysts expect the central bank is on track to deliver its fourth rate cut in a row when it meets next week.

May export orders fell 5.8 percent from a year earlier, halving from April's 11.1 percent pace, but was in line with the 5.85 percent drop forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

"It looks like the situation in the second half will be better than the first, but because the base is extremely low, it won't signal a rebound in real demand," said Lucas Lee, senior analyst with Mega International Investment Services in Taipei.

Taiwan's signature technology firms continue to remain cautious on their outlook and have yet to indicate that their customers have stepped up key component orders beyond the usual restocking ahead of new product launches and the shopping season that gets under way in the second half of the year.

Weakness in orders from key markets China, the United States and Europe persisted, but the declines narrowed in May. Orders from Japan continued their double-digit percentage fall, data from the economics ministry showed on Monday.

Orders for information and communication goods were down 3.5 percent in May from a year earlier, while those for electronics goods fell 3.1 percent.

Taiwan's orders offer an indication of exports two to three months ahead and is a gauge of coming technology demand.

"Orders will still remain negative in June," L.J. Lin, director of the ministry's statistics department, told a news conference, even as the ministry estimated that the value of orders this month should exceed May's levels.

She estimated June orders may reach $33.8 billion to $34.3 billion, compared with May's $33.73 billion.

DBS economists said ahead of the data that Taiwan's central bank will likely pay close attention to downside growth risks, particularly from global uncertainties, including the UK's referendum on whether to stay in the European Union.

The economists expect the policy discount rate to reach 1.25 percent later this year with two more rate cuts to help bolster Taiwan's consumption and investment. (Additional reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)