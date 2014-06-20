TAIPEI, June 20 Taiwan's export orders for May, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Friday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. MAY REUTERS POLL APRIL Export orders (y/y pct) +4.7 +7.04 +8.9 Export orders from China +4.2 +3.9 Export orders from U.S. +3.3 +5.7 Export orders from Europe +4.3 +6.9 Export orders from Japan +11.6 +30.0 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)