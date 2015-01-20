TAIPEI, Jan 20 Taiwan's export orders for December, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Tuesday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. DEC REUTERS POLL NOV Export orders (y/y pct) +4.50 +1.60 +6.0 Export orders from China -1.10 -3.40 Export orders from U.S. +12.80 +14.20 Export orders from Europe +9.70 +19.30 Export orders from Japan -11.70 -15.20 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)