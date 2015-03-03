TAIPEI, March 3 Taiwan's export orders for January, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Tuesday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. JAN 2015 REUTERS POLL DEC 2014 Export orders (y/y pct) +8.1 +9.65 +4.5 Export orders from China +3.9 -1.1 Export orders from U.S. +24.7 +12.8 Export orders from Europe +16.8 +9.7 Export orders from Japan -22.6 -11.7 The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Emily Chan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)