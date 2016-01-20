Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TAIPEI, Jan 20 Taiwan's export orders for December, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Wednesday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. For full-year 2015, orders fell 4.4 percent, marking its worst annual percentage slide since 2009, when orders contracted 8.33 percent. Order value dropped to $451.8 billion from $472.8 billion in 2014. DEC REUTERS POLL NOV Export orders (y/y pct) -12.3 -8.0 -6.3 Export orders from China -8.8 -4.9 Export orders from U.S. -8.1 +0.1 Export orders from Europe -23.4 -7.4 Export orders from Japan -27.4 -28.9 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Roger Tung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order