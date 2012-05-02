TAIPEI May 2 Taiwan's government has scaled back a plan to increase power tariffs in the face of strong public opposition, and will carry them out in small doses over the next several months to reduce the impact on broader prices, the presidential office said.

The electricity price rise would be delayed until June and split up, with a second rise in December and a third at an unspecified date, the president's office said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The hikes, plus an earlier rise in petrol prices, have threatened to push up inflation in Taiwan, a sensitive subject for the stability-minded central bank, but the government said the revised plan will mean it can keep inflation within 2 percent.

The government raised its inflation forecast for 2012 on Monday to 1.94 percent from a previous 1.46 percent. Private economists in a Reuters poll see inflation at 1.5 percent this year.

The June electricity rise will be an average 6.7 percent for households and 14 percent for industry.

The government's original plan had called for a single, average 16.9 percent rise for households and 35 percent for industry from May. The hikes are necessary, the government says, to meet rising global energy costs that are pushing state monopoly utility Taipower deeper into the red.

Taiwan's government controls most utility and fuel prices as well as those of some staple foods, with state companies absorbing price rises. It recently allowed petrol prices to rise to mitigate further losses at state fuel supplier CPC Corp.

April's around 10 percent fuel price rise and the planned electricity hike provoked an angry backlash from consumers and businesses, who accused the government of making them pay for inefficiency and cosy working conditions at the state firms.

The government said the third stage of the electricity price rise will only go into effect when Taipower presents a "satisfactory and acceptable" reform programme.

Taipower faces losses this year of some T$100 billion ($3.4 billion) while CPC, which has a 75 percent share of Taiwan's domestic petrol market, predicts a loss of some T$34 billion. ($1 = 29.2085 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)