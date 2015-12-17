* Taiwan cuts rates for second time this year by 12.5 bps
* Only 4 of 17 economists expected rate cut in Reuters poll
* Global economic recovery worse than expected - cenbank
By Faith Hung and Liang-Sa Loh
TAIPEI, Dec 17 Taiwan's central bank cut
interest rates for the second time this year and said it would
keep monetary policy loose to shore up growth in the island's
trade-dependent economy as the outlook for global demand
worsened.
The easing was unexpected with all but four of 17 economists
polled by Reuters forecasting no change to the benchmark
discount rate, which is now set at 1.625 percent from 1.75
percent.
Analysts describe Taiwan's cut as a bold move, coming just a
day after the Federal Reserve hiked benchmark U.S. rates for the
first time in nearly a decade, raising concerns about the
potential for capital outflows from emerging markets like
Taiwan.
However, for Taiwan's central bank, a slowing recovery seen
in the eurozone, Japan, China and emerging economies remains a
primary concern while its strong financial position should help
stem a massive capital flight.
"Global economic performance has been worse than expected
recently," the central bank said in its statement.
It said that "cutting the policy rate...will help promote
economic growth" and that it will "continue to maintain loose
money conditions".
Taiwan's export-oriented economy, driven by demand for its
signature technology goods, many of which are packed into the
popular Apple Inc iPhones, is set this year to turn in
its weakest annual growth since the global financial crisis,
particularly as growth in China, a key trading partner for
Taiwan, is decelerating.
"The rate cut was unexpected," said Andrew Tsai, analyst
with KGI Securities Investment Advisory. "The recent drop in oil
prices is worrying, so risks to the downside remain."
Tsai said he expects another rate cut in the first half of
next year.
"Cutting a day after the Fed's hike is a bold move for the
usually cautious (Central Bank of China)," Gareth Leather and
Andrew Wishart, Asia economists at Capital Economics, said in a
note.
"However, Taiwan's large current account surplus and ample
foreign exchange reserves mean it is well placed to withstand
any fallout in financial markets from a shift to tighter
monetary policy in the U.S."
Taiwan deputy finance minister Wu Tang-chieh told Reuters
before the rate decision on Thursday that foreign investors in
Taiwan had made necessary adjustments before the Fed raised
rates.
"Still, we'll watch how the rate increase will affect capital
movements in emerging markets going forward," said Wu.
Taiwan has recorded net outflows of over $1 billion in
December so far, compared with November's net outflow of $420
million, according to the latest figures by the Financial
Supervisory Commission. With the exception of October, the
island has recorded net outflows every month since June.
The central bank last cut the largely symbolic policy rate
by 12.5 basis points in late September, its first rate change
since mid-2011. The policy decision was followed by economic
data that showed Taiwan had fallen into recession in the third
quarter.
The government is forecasting the economy to rise by a mere
0.49 percent year-on-year in the final quarter of 2015, but weak
exports data in November has raised doubts that growth can be
sustained.
