TAIPEI, Feb 5 Taiwan's central bank lowered the rate on one of its open market operation rates on Friday, a week after it guided the overnight interbank rate down.

The 14-day negotiable certificate of deposit, which will be issued on Feb. 16, was lowered to 0.26 percent, from 0.29 percent, the central bank said.

"This was an adjustment to market rates after the recent adjustment to the overnight interbank rate," said a central bank official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The cut to the central bank's open market operation rates could indicate policymakers are preparing to again lower policy rates amid weak economic growth prospects.

In a special trading session last Saturday, the central bank guided the overnight interbank rate lower.

The last time the central bank began guiding market rates down, it followed the moves by cutting the official policy rate in late September.

The central bank again cut the discount rate in late December, but it had not guided market rates lower beforehand.

Taiwan's financial markets are closed next week and trading will resume on Feb. 15. (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)