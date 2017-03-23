TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan said on Thursday it is planning a stimulus package of T$882.4 biillion ($29 billion) over eight years to boost the island's export-driven economy.

The package, which is subject to legislative approval, is expected to have limited impact on the economic growth, Premier Lin Chuan told reporters in a briefing.

In a bid to rebalance the trade-reliant economy which is vulnerable to protectionist concerns from the United States, Taiwan is looking for domestic drivers that dovetail with President Tsai Ing-wen's push to roll out green energy, improved utilities, better transport and telecommunications networks, and innovative technology. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)