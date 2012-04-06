TAIPEI, April 6 A Taiwan tax reform panel
believes some foreign institutional investors should be exempt
from a planned tax on stock investment gains, discussion of
which has spooked investors and triggered a plunge in the local
market.
In a statement late on Thursday, the finance ministry said
the panel "had achieved a high level of consensus" that foreign
institutional investors without a permanent presence in Taiwan
should be exempt from any tax. Foreign investors account for
about one-third of all stock trading in Taiwan.
The panel was set up as part of broader reform plans by the
government in the wake of pledges to address the growing
rich-poor gap. The first item on its agenda was a capital gains
tax that may include a tax on gains from stock investments.
The panel will send a proposal to the cabinet on a capital
gains tax within a month.
The uncertainty over whether the tax will be implemented has
sent the benchmark TAIEX index down 5 percent over the
last five sessions, upsetting investors already nervous over a
slow global recovery.
"One-third of the profits we've earned in the past three
months has gone in the last three sessions," said Alex Hu, vice
president of Mega Securities' proprietary trading department.
"The government should remove the uncertainty very soon."
"The uncertainty over the tax is causing panic among
investors," said Yu Rayming, chief investment officer of
Prudential's asset management arm in Taipei.
"Stock valuations have come down to a reasonable level,
about 15 times PE, but it's hard to say how much further stocks
will fall."
Taiwan tried to impose a similar tax on stocks gains in
1988, but the announcement of the plan triggered a 33 percent
plunge in the market over 19 consecutive sessions and the idea
was shelved.
In an attempt to soothe concerns, the finance ministry told
investors last week not to fret too much about the discussions
over the tax, saying that it may not ultimately come to pass.
Currently, Taiwan puts a 3 percent tax on all equity
transactions. Income from the transaction tax last year was T$94
billion ($3.18 billion) according to ministry figures.
