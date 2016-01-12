TAIPEI Jan 12 Taiwan's central bank has prepared around $170 million in U.S. dollars in cash in the event election changes bring about an onslaught of demand for the U.S. currency from the island's residents, three people familiar with the matter said.

Taiwan votes for a new president and parliament on Saturday in which the main opposition independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) that China detests is likely to take power.

A few big state-backed commercial banks, including Mega International Commercial Bank, part of Mega Financial Holding Co , and Bank of Taiwan, were asked by the central bank in recent weeks to buy U.S. dollars in cash from designated foreign exchange banks under "project import", the people told Reuters.

They spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

"In response to the business environment and circumstances recently, we have prepared a bit more cash in U.S. dollars. ATMs will be covered and customers can withdraw (U.S. dollars) if there is a need in the ATM," one of the people said.

Another person said the central bank had told banks the preparations were being carried out due to "election factors."

Bank of Taiwan said in a statement that it had prepared sufficient cash to meet business needs.

Market participants said the central bank has regularly imported additional U.S. dollars during election periods. People in Taiwan had rushed for U.S. dollars in 1996, when the island's first direct presidential election prompted China to lob live fire test missiles in the Taiwan Strait - the body of water that separates the two sides - in an attempt to interfere in the vote.

Taiwan's central bank declined to comment on the matter when contacted by Reuters on Tuesday.

Chiang Kai-shek's Nationalists forces fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with Mao Zedong's Communists. Taiwan has been self-ruled since then, but Beijing regards the island as a renegade province to be taken back by force if necessary.

On Saturday, the DPP's Tsai Ing-wen and presidential frontrunner is expected to win the presidency against two rivals.

