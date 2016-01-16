(Adds link to election story in paragraph 4)
By Ben Blanchard and Faith Hung
TAIPEI Jan 16 A 16-year-old Taiwan singer with
a South Korean girl band inadvertently shot to the top of
Taiwan's election agenda on Saturday after she publicly
apologised for holding a Taiwan flag, prompting anger in Taiwan
as it voted for a new president.
China and Taiwan traded accusations after Chou Tzuyu, the
only Taiwanese member of Twice, released a video late on Friday
in which she said she feels proud to be Chinese and that there
is only one China, after she held the flag on a television show.
The video, showing Tzuyu in a plain black sweater
apologising and bowing, quickly went viral, some media reports
said. here
The issue is sensitive in self-ruled Taiwan - and could play
into how people vote - where many people resent China's claims
on their island and feel proud to be called Taiwanese rather
than Chinese.
Taiwan media gave the issue blanket coverage.
Taiwan presidential frontrunner Tsai Ing-wen, from the
pro-independence opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP),
told reporters as she cast her vote that Chou's video had
seriously hurt the feelings of Taiwan's people.
"We should all take the same attitude and make it clear to
the international community that holding a Taiwan flag is a
legitimate expression of national identity," she said.
In Beijing, China's Taiwan Affairs Office shot back that the
spat was being "used" by certain political forces in Taiwan to
"stir up the feelings of people on both sides of the Taiwan
Strait".
"Compatriots on both sides should be on high alert over
this," it said, in a statement carried by Chinese state media.
Defeated Nationalist forces fled to Taiwan in 1949 at the
end of the civil war. China still considers Taiwan a rebel
province and has warned repeatedly it will never tolerate formal
independence.
Artists cannot afford to upset China's ruling Communist
Party or risk being shut out of its massive market.
On Saturday, Chou was the 5th most searched topic on Weibo,
China's answer to Twitter, with many people saying she did the
right thing.
"It's terrible they tried to force her into supporting
Taiwan independence," said one Weibo user.
JYP Entertainment, the South Korean management company
behind Chou's group, did not answer calls seeking comment.
But in a statement on its Chinese microblog it said it was
sorry for the "harm caused to our Chinese friends" and promised
the company would "respect other nation's sovereignty".
On the streets of Taipei, there was anger at China and
suspicion JYP forced Chou's statement on her lest the band be
banned in China.
"She's just being used," said 70-year-old Liu Chao-chih.
"We're proud to be Taiwanese. No one should be forced to say
they're Chinese. We're not."
