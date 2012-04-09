TAIPEI, April 9 Taiwan's economic ministry said
on Monday that said Taipower has applied to raise electricity
prices by mid-May in response to a surge in global crude prices
this year.
State-owned Taipower has proposed raising electricity prices
for industrial use by 20-30 percent and residential tariffs by
up to 10 percent and commercial rates by more than 20 percent,
the ministry said.
The proposal will be reviewed by the ministry on Wednesday.
The government on April 1 raised petrol prices by an average
of 10.7 percent effective April 2.
The economics ministry estimated the petrol price rise, the
second biggest ever, would add 0.37 of a percentage point to the
consumer price index and cut GDP growth by 0.22 of a percentage
point.
