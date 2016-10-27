TAIPEI Oct 27 Taiwan's newly-appointed top financial regulator said on Thursday he would encourage consolidation in the island's over-crowded banking industry.

Taiwanese banks' return on assets (ROA) has been among the lowest in Asia for years, hurt by increased competition and stiff price cuts. Efforts by the government to push for consolidation has failed previously.

"Pushing for the consolidation is not something we just talk about. We should figure out some measures to encourage banks to do so," Chairman Lee Ruey-tsang of the Financial Supervisory Commission told a news conference after he took office earlier in the day. He did not elaborate on how he would encourage consolidation.

Lee has said he would work to tackle a money laundering scandal that has engulfed the island's top financial officials and led to the resignation of his predecessor.

Lee told Reuters he would prioritise an investigation into whether Mega Financial Holding had breached United States money laundering rules at its New York banking branch. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)