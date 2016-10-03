TAIPEI Oct 3 Taiwan's cabinet said it had
accepted the resignation of Ding Kung-Wha, chairman of the
island's financial watchdog the Financial Supervisory Commission
(FSC), and would hold a briefing to explain the move later on
Monday.
Ding's resignation came amid growing criticism in Taiwan of
the FSC's ability to regulate as state-run financial group Mega
Financial Holdings was fined $180 million by New York
state's financial watchdog for anti-money laundering violations
that included lax attention to risk exposure in Panama.
(Reporting by Faith Hung and Jeanny Kao; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)