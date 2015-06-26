TAIPEI, June 26 Taiwan will begin clearing euro currency remittances on its foreign currency settlement platform, another step in making forex settlements more efficient on the island, the central bank said Friday.

Domestic and cross-border remittances of the euro will begin Monday, and it joins the Chinese yuan, U.S. dollar and Japanese yen in being able to be cleared and settled onshore, the central bank said.

Taiwan's Mega International Commercial Bank will be the clearing bank for euro remittances, the central bank said.

Taiwan began operating a new forex settlement platform in March 2013, which allows participating banks to handle foreign-exchange settlements in Taiwan without having to go through overseas banks. The central bank has been gradually introducing the types of currencies allowed to settle with the new system. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)