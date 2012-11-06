SINGAPORE Nov 6 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical
Corp has started term discussion to supply diesel and
jet fuel for next year, the first North Asian refiner to do so,
and is likely to set the tone for other term contracts in the
region, traders said on Tuesday.
The company is offering two cargoes of 300,000 barrels each
of diesel with 10 parts-per-million (ppm) sulphur per quarter
and one cargo of 300,000 barrels of jet fuel per quarter, for
delivery over Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 next year, they said.
The closing date for both term tenders are on Nov. 9, with
bids to remain valid until Nov. 14.
