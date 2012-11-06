* Gasoil term contract to be priced off new benchmark
* Volumes for next year to reduce
* Maintenance expected at refinery from March to June 2013
(Adds details, background)
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, Nov 6 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical
Corp has started term discussions to supply diesel and
jet fuel for next year, the first North Asian refiner to do so,
and is likely to set the tone for other term contracts in the
region, traders said on Tuesday.
For the first time the firm's diesel contracts will be
priced off a new benchmark gasoil grade, diesel with 500 parts
per million (ppm) sulphur, which will set direction for pricing
of contracts for the new benchmark next year, traders said.
The company is offering two cargoes of 300,000 barrels each
of 10 ppm sulphur diesel per quarter and one cargo of 300,000
barrels of jet fuel per quarter, for delivery over Jan. 1 to
Dec. 31 next year, they said.
The closing date for both term tenders is Nov. 9, with bids
to remain valid until Nov. 14.
Three companies with the highest bids will be invited to
enter a second round of price negotiation for each contract,
with one final company for each contract to be awarded, the
company told traders.
Volumes for next year appear to be reduced, though the exact
cut could not immediately be verified.
The company concluded its 2012 term contract for 10 ppm
sulphur diesel at a premium of $2.40 a barrel above the current
benchmark Singapore quotes to Royal Dutch Shell, ConocoPhillips
and Vitol, traders have said.
NEW BENCHMARK
The 2013 term gasoil or diesel contracts for most companies
will be priced off a new benchmark, with traders still figuring
out how they should value the cargoes.
From next year, price agency Platts, a unit of McGraw-Hill
, is lowering to 500 ppm from 5,000 ppm the sulphur
specification of its benchmark gasoil assessment in Singapore
and the Middle East.
The move towards a lower sulphur gasoil grade is aimed at
keeping up with global changes, especially in regions like
Europe which have adopted the Euro V fuel specifications, the
company has said.
Formosa will have partial maintenance at its 540,000 barrels
per day (bpd) refinery over March to June next year, which is
expected to affect its oil product export volumes.
"If the refinery suffers from underproduction, the seller
has the right to terminate the buyer's term nomination and will
relocate the buyer's term lifting into (the) next available
month," the refinery told potential term lifters.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)