SINGAPORE, Sept 22 Taiwan Formosa Petrochemical Corp is running its 700,000 tonnes per year (tpy) No. 1 naphtha cracker at 65 percent capacity after a restart on Tuesday following a fire on May 12, its spokesman said on Thursday.

"We completed the start-up on late Wednesday and the unit is now running at about 65 percent capacity. It usually takes a few days to ramp up to 100 percent capacity," he said, adding that it will likely take less than a week to hit full-tilt.

Formosa, Asia's top naphtha buyer, operates three naphtha crackers with a total capacity of 2.93 million tpy.

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by Miral Fahmy)