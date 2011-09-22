(Adds details on refinery)

SINGAPORE, Sept 22 Taiwan Formosa Petrochemical Corp is running its 700,000 tonnes per year (tpy) No. 1 naphtha cracker at 65 percent capacity after a restart on Tuesday following a fire on May 12, its spokesman said on Thursday.

"We completed the start-up on late Wednesday and the unit is now running at about 65 percent capacity. It usually takes a few days to ramp up to 100 percent capacity," he said, adding that it will likely take less than a week to hit full-tilt.

Formosa, Asia's top naphtha buyer, operates three naphtha crackers with a total capacity of 2.93 million tpy.

It shut a 1.2 million tpy No. 3 cracker for a 40-45 days maintenance in mid-August, while its No. 2 cracker is running at full-tilt.

Formosa also operates a 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery, which was completely shut following a separate fire in end-July.

The refinery has restored runs to nearly 75 percent capacity after restarting its three crude units in stages.

However, one of its two 84,000 bpd residual fluid catalytic cracker (RFCC) is still shut and will not restart this month because another fire on Sept. 6 at an alkylate unit has caused it to conduct additional safety checks, the spokesman added. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by Miral Fahmy)