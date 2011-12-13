SINGAPORE Dec 13 Taiwan's Formosa
Petrochemical Corp shut a gasoline-making unit at its refinery
for a planned maintenance on Tuesday, the company said.
It has shut its No. 2 residual fluid catalytic cracker with
a 84,000 barrels-per-day capacity at its 540,000 bpd refinery
for a month, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
Formosa earlier this month shut several units at its
refinery including a 180,000 bpd crude distillation unit, an
80,000 bpd vacuum distillation unit and a 52,000 bpd VGO
hydrotreating unit.
The likely restart date for the units will be in mid-January
as scheduled, the spokesman said.
The refinery is currently running at a reduced rate of
310,000 bpd due to the maintenance and will maintain current run
rates until the end of December.
The company is targeting an increase in run rates to about
350,000 to 400,000 bpd once the units are up in January, the
spokesman added.
Formosa Petrochemical is 29.31 percent owned by Formosa
Plastics Corp (FPC), 23.84 percent by Nanya Plastics Corp (NPC)
and 24.94 percent by Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (FCFC),
according to its website.
