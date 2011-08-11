(Adds comments, details)

* Formosa ready to start-up refinery from Aug 20 in stages

* It takes some two weeks to start up all three CDUs

* Unclear when will fully restore diesel, gasoline exports

SINGAPORE, Aug 11 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp is ready to start up its 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery in stages after it was completely shut following a fire at a secondary unit end July, its spokesman said on Thursday.

But it was not immediately clear when Asia's fifth largest refinery will be able fully to restore its diesel and gasoline exports, estimated at 800,000 tonnes a month and 210,000-240,000 tonnes a month respectively.

"We are ready for start-up on Aug. 20, but that is subject to government approval," said its spokesman.

"We will first start-up the utilities, followed by units in train one. If everything runs smoothly, we could restart all three trains in the refinery in early September."

"But it is not clear when we can restore the gasoline and diesel export volumes."

Formosa operates three crude distillation units (CDUs) of equal capacity of 180,000 bpd but shut the plant for safety reasons after a fire from a propylene-recovery unit damaged some of its surrounding infrastructure including power cables and optic fibres.

It declared force majeure on diesel and gasoline supplies and had to store 2 million barrels of Oman crude in South Korea, giving the market a boost.

"Formosa's restart will help improve the sentiment in crude oil markets, especially for Middle Eastern grades," said a trader.

Gasoline cracks hit a five-week high on Thursday at $9.34 a barrel at 0830 GMT, before news of Formosa restarting its refinery in late August emerged.

"The return of the refinery will weigh on gasoline," said a trader.

This is the second time in about a year that Formosa has completely shut its refinery. It has suffered seven fires in about a year. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Florence Tan; Editing by Anthony Barker)