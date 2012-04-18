SINGAPORE, April 18 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp will delay the restart of its residue desulphurizer unit (RDS) at a refinery from this week to a later date after it found a lubricant leak, its spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We are still assessing the situation and has yet to determine how long the restart will be delayed," spokesman KY Lin said.

The RDS has a nameplate capacity of about 80,000 barrels per day and was scheduled to restart this week. The unit was damaged by a fire in July 2010.

