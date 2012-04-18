(Adds details)
SINGAPORE, April 18 Taiwan's Formosa
Petrochemical Corp will delay the restart of a residue
desulphurizer unit (RDS) at a refinery from this week to a later
date after it found a lubricant leak, its spokesman said on
Wednesday.
"We are still assessing the situation and have yet to
determine how long the restart will be delayed," spokesman KY
Lin said.
The No.2 RDS unit, which has a nameplate capacity of about
80,000 barrels per day, had been scheduled to restart this week
after it was damaged by a fire in July 2010.
Formosa will also have to postpone a scheduled maintenance
at its No. 1 RDS unit due to the restart delay, Lin said.
The refiner had planned to shut a crude unit and two
secondary units for maintenance in May.
Formosa has bought additional sour crude in preparation for
the RDS restart, but it is unlikely to re-sell the cargoes
because the delay is likely to be short, Lin said.
"We didn't buy a lot of crude as the unit will be slowly
ramping up its output," he said.
Formosa's crude purchase volumes will also be lower than
usual in the next two months when it is scheduled to shut some
refining units for maintenance, he added.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Florence Tan; Editing by Robert
Birsel and Jane Baird)