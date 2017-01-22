TAIPEI Jan 22 Foxconn, the world's largest
contract electronics maker, is considering setting up a
display-making plant in the United States in an investment that
would exceed $7 billion, company chairman and chief executive
Terry Gou said on Sunday.
The plans, which would be carried out with its unit Sharp
Corp, still depend on many factors such as investment
conditions that would have to be negotiated at the U.S. state
and federal levels, Gou told reporters on the sidelines of a
company event.
The plans come as U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to put
"America First" in his inauguration speech on Friday,
reinforcing concerns of a U.S. protectionist agenda that has
cast a cloud over the outlook for global trade.
Foxconn is formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co
.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Mark Potter)