Uber's former strategist fined $90,000 for violating lobbying law
Feb 16 Chicago's ethics board voted unanimously to fine Uber Technologies Inc's former strategist, David Plouffe, $90,000 for illegally lobbying in the city.
TAIPEI, June 6 The chief of Foxconn Technology Group, a major supplier of Apple, urged the Taiwanese government to levy "justice tax" on the island's 300 most wealthy individuals in a move that may boost tax revenues by about T$18 billion ($604 million) a year.
Terry Gou's comments on Wednesday followed recent declines in the Taiwan stock market over a capital gains tax plan and the deepening European debt crisis.
Taiwan's cabinet said last Friday it had reached a consensus with ruling party lawmakers on a capital gains tax plan that would be tougher on major shareholders than an earlier proposal.
Foxconn Technology Group's listed units include Hon Hai Precision and Foxconn International. (Reporting by Faith Hung and Argin Chang; Editing by Ryan Woo)
LONDON, Feb 16 Freight movements across the United States are showing signs of sustained growth, which should help push domestic diesel consumption higher this year.
