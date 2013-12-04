UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TAIPEI Dec 4 Taiwan's financial regulators have eased rules for local companies to re-evaluate market values of their property investments, in a move that could add an additional value of T$100 billion ($3.3 billion), local media reported on Wednesday.
The relaxation comes as the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) has asked local companies to adopt the Intentional Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the Commercial Times and the Economic Daily reported.
Real estate developers, banks, and some textile and electronics companies would be among the main beneficiaries, the reports said.
Still, the estimated additional value fell below the "hundreds of billions (Taiwan dollars)" expected by some investors, the Commercial Times said.
FSC officials were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources