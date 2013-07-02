HONG KONG, July 2 Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd , the parent of Taiwan's No.2 life insurer, launched a share offering valued at up to $886 million, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing a term sheet of the deal.

The company is offering 69.8 million global depositary receipts (GDR) in an indicative range of NT$36.51-$38.07 each, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. Each GDR is equivalent to 10 Fubon Financial shares, putting total the deal at up to NT$26.6 billion ($886 million).

JPMorgan was hired as sole global coordinator for the offering, IFR said. ($1 = 29.9930 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Fion Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)