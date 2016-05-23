(Adds update on Chinese yuan options)
By Roger Tung
TAIPEI May 23 Taiwan will launch futures
contracts for trading on the island of benchmark stock indexes
from the U.S. and India, a senior Taiwanese securities official
said on Monday.
The Taiwan Futures Exchange is planning a futures contract
for India's Nifty 50 by the end of this year at the
earliest or the first half of 2017, Tsai Shih-chuan, vice
president of the Taiwan Futures Exchange, told Reuters on the
sidelines of an exchange event.
Tsai said the plans are to launch futures on the DJIA
and S&P 500 at the end of 2017 at the earliest.
"The one for India will be faster...but the issue of time
difference has to be resolved on (the contracts for) U.S.
stocks," Tsai said.
The move is aimed at expanding Taiwan's futures market and
attracting foreign investors, he said.
Last year, the island's futures exchange launched trading in
Japan's TOPIX, so far the only foreign equity index
futures traded in Taiwan.
By the end of June, the Taiwan Futures Exchange plans to
launch options on the Chinese yuan as a hedging tool, with
contract sizes around $20,000 and $100,000, the exchange said in
report issued Monday.
(Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sam
Holmes)