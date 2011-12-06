SINGAPORE Dec 6 Taiwan's CPC Corp has finalised term contracts with five buyers to supply about 6 million barrels of gasoil in 2012, industry sources said on Tuesday.

The state-owned company sold 500 ppm sulphur gasoil to two buyers at a premium of $1.20 a barrel to Singapore benchmark quotes.

It sold 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil to two other buyers at a premium of 40 cents a barrel, and at par with Singapore quotes for the 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil, one of the sources with knowledge of the matter said.

CPC has sold around 6 million barrels in total, selling about 1 MR-sized cargo per quarter to each company, the source added. This is almost double the export volumes for the current year, sources said.

One MR-sized cargo is equivalent to about 300,000 barrels.

The company currently has term contracts to supply 500 ppm sulphur gasoil to six unidentified buyers at premiums of 50-55 cents a barrel to benchmark Singapore quotes, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

CPC earlier finalised its jet fuel term contracts to supply six cargoes of 35,000 tonnes each at between parity and a premium of 10 cents a barrel to benchmark Singapore quotes. The buyers are not known. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Roshni Menon)