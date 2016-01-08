TAIPEI Jan 8 Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co, which assembles the bulk of Apple Inc's
latest smartphones, saw its December revenues slump by
a fifth and full-year sales miss expectations on Friday.
The results come as concerns are growing about slowing
shipments of the latest iPhone 6S models, which Hon Hai
assembles, during the non-peak first quarter, although analysts
say past iPhone cycles have been similar where the interim
update on a model edition tends to see slower sales.
Hon Hai, which goes by the trade name of Foxconn, reported a
December revenue of T$409.65 billion ($12.30 billion), down just
over 20 percent both compared to a year ago and from November.
For the full 2015 year, Hon Hai's revenue totalled T$4.48
trillion, up 6.42 percent, but below analysts' expectations for
an annual gain of 7 percent, according to the average of
forecasts of Thomson Reuters Starmine.
Hon Hai's revenue in 2014 rose 6.53 percent.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday its
fourth-quarter operating profit likely rose 15 percent from a
year earlier, missing expectations and fuelling concerns the
tech industry may be in for a tough year of slack gadget sales.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's
largest contract chipmaker, said on Friday that its December
sales fell both on month and on year. The annual growth in sales
for 2015 more than halved from the rapid pace of 2014, when the
new iPhone 6 models were first launched.
($1 = 33.2970 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)