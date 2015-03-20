Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TAIPEI, March 20 Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp has appointed its founder Cher Wang as chief executive, the company said in a statement on Friday.
HTC said Peter Chou, formerly the CEO, will focus on identifying future growth opportunities for the former contract electronics maker, which has struggled to create a strong consumer brand.
Chou will lead product development at the company under the HTC Future Development Lab, it said.
In an increasingly crowded marketplace, HTC, once a leading light among smartphone brands in Taiwan, has failed to win customers recently for devices such as its flagship One M8 handset, despite accolades from critics. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)