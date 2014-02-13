TAIPEI Feb 13 Taiwan's top financial regulator
said on Thursday it will check local credit card issuers to
ensure their risk management on clients' credits is fairly
priced.
"It's a very important policy for us," chairman William
Tseng of the Financial Regulatory Commission (FSC) told
reporters. "We don't rule out the possibility of suspending
their credit card business if they don't abide by the policy."
The FSC plans to complete investigations into all of the 33
banks in the next two months, he said.
Meanwhile, the FSC will urge financial holding firms,
insurers and banks next month to set up a vice president-level
executive in charge of compliance, Tseng said.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)