TAIPEI Nov 9 Taiwan is considering using cash
from a state fund to promote greater integration among hi-tech
industries struggling with a global slowdown, including the
solar and flat panel sectors, the top government economic
planner said on Wednesday.
Some T$20 billion ($664 million) in the state development
fund could be used to take an active role in industry
integration, Christina Liu, head of the Council for Economic
Planning and Development, told reporters after a parliamentary
session.
"There are some industries that we think should integrate
and develop, but perhaps lack cash, so we could think first
about investing," Liu said, noting that flat panels was one such
industry.
Taiwan's tech exporters have struggled of late as a global
downturn cuts demand in major markets and competition from
bigger South Korean and Japanese rivals heats up.
The flat panel industry has been especially hard hit, with
the island's top two makers, AU Optronics and Chimei
Innolux , posting big losses in the the third quarter
and giving gloomy outlooks .
Several companies in the sector have also put workers on
unpaid leave. Some 2,800 workers were on unpaid leave as of the
end of October, the government said last week .
Exports account for most of Taiwan's economic growth, but
export growth has slowed in recent months due to weak overseas
demand. With presidential elections due in January, the
government is keen to be seen helping voters, especially as the
jobless rate has improved only slowly this year.
Liu said that any state investment would not be in certain
companies, but in industrial sectors. She noted that other
countries were providing subsidies for industries.
In August, Japan's government provided funding for Sony Corp
, Toshiba Corp and Hitachi Ltd to
merge their LCD operations in the face of stiff competition
. China also funds industries it wants to
develop.
Liu also said she had held talks with state power utility
Taiwan Power Co on the possibility of setting up a company with
partial state investment that would take a role in integrating
the solar industry.
In a separate move, Taiwan's economics ministry said on
Tuesday it would help the island's LED makers, who are also
facing stiff competition from South Korea and China.
The ministry will help companies find new markets and ways
to collaborate, and will try and boost domestic use of LED
lighting in public places and as road lighting.
($1 = 30.100 Taiwan Dollars)
