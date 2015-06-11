(Adds comment from AIG)
TAIPEI, June 11 American International Group Inc
(AIG) said it would sell a portion of its insurance
business in Taiwan to a local firm Nan Shan Life Insurance Co
Ltd for $158 million.
The move continues a restructuring of AIG's operations in
Taiwan that began in 2011 when Nan Shan Life, then a part of
AIG, was sold to a Taiwanese conglomerate as part of plans to
help the U.S. firm repay the U.S. government for a bailout.
Nan Shan Life said it will buy the personal insurance and
small and medium-sized enterprise insurance businesses from
AIG's unit in Taiwan under a plan approved by its board.
The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2016,
both the companies said on Thursday.
AIG will retain the large enterprise insurance business in
the form of a branch office to be created, while its Taiwan unit
- AIG Taiwan Insurance Co Ltd - will become part of the business
sold to Nan Shan Life and renamed at a later date, according to
company statements.
AIG said that through AIG Asia Pacific Insurance Pte. Ltd.
it will establish a branch office in Taipei to enhance its focus
on commercial insurance operations, including property,
casualty, financial lines, marine and trade credit.
(Reporting by Emily Chan and J.R. Wu; Editing by Christopher
Cushing and Himani Sarkar)