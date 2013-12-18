BRIEF-DCB Bank approves raising up to 4 bln rupees via QIP
* Says approved raising capital via share issue worth 4 billion rupees to qualified institutional buyers Source text: Further company coverage:
TAIPEI Dec 18 Taiwan's financial regulator chief said it will amend the insurance law to expedite local insurers to merge or acquire financial institutions overseas.
Financial Supervisory Commission Chairman Tseng Ming-chung disclosed the move in a comment at a forum on Wednesday.
The regulator had said earlier it hoped a merger of Taiwan's state-owned banks would make the new entity become an influential regional bank.
* Says units win land auctions for a combined 2.1 billion yuan ($304.46 million)
* Has reduced rates on its residential mortgage range by up to 0.5 pct, with mortgages now available from 2.88 pct. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)