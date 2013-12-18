TAIPEI Dec 18 Taiwan's financial regulator chief said it will amend the insurance law to expedite local insurers to merge or acquire financial institutions overseas.

Financial Supervisory Commission Chairman Tseng Ming-chung disclosed the move in a comment at a forum on Wednesday.

The regulator had said earlier it hoped a merger of Taiwan's state-owned banks would make the new entity become an influential regional bank.

