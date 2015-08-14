* Cuts overnight interbank rate by nearly 1 bps in 4 days
* Benchmark interest rates steady since July 2011
* Slump in exports, yuan devaluation seen as triggers
* Govt expected to cut economic growth forecasts
TAIPEI, Aug 14 Taiwan's overnight interbank rate
fell for the fourth consecutive day on Friday as the central
bank stepped up its actions to shield the economy from the
impact of China's surprise currency devaluation this week.
The latest move by Taiwan's central bank is a sign of
backdoor policy easing by authorities to cheapen its currency to
help exporters already struggling with slowing global growth,
and to ensure ample funds in the domestic banking system.
The overnight interbank rate , a market
rate that tends to be guided by the central bank, was lowered to
0.379 percent Friday from 0.382 percent on Thursday.
It is down by slightly less than a basis point in the last
four days since the central bank began guiding it lower on
Tuesday following the devaluation of the Chinese yuan.
"It is not the magnitude of the move in the last few days
but the direction in which overnight rates are headed which is
important," said an Asia macro strategist at a hedge fund in
Hong Kong.
While benchmark discount rates have held at 1.875
percent since July 2011, interest rates on short-term money
market instruments such as certificates of deposits have slid in
recent weeks anticipating policy action in the wake of a falling
stock market and declining exports.
Taiwan's stock market has fallen more than 17
percent since the start of May while the growth rate of export
orders received has fallen into negative territory
since April.
The last time Taiwan's central bank guided the overnight
interbank rate was in July 2012, when the rate fell by a total
11.8 basis points over a two-week period in response to a
slowing domestic economy.
Taiwan's trade-reliant economy slowed sharply in the second
quarter caused by a collapse in exports. The government is
expected later on Friday to chop its current 3.28 percent 2015
annual growth forecast, with private growth estimates ranging
between 1.3 and 2.5 percent.
"Our view is that the central bank will wait to see the
July-August data before deciding whether to take bolder easing
measures," said DBS in a research note out on Friday.
"If the trade data were to remain sluggish in the third
quarter, negative spillover effects could emerge in the domestic
economy, which would in turn, prompt the CBC to cut the
benchmark rate at the next policy meeting in September."
(Reporting by Taipei Newsroom and Saikat Chatterjee in HONG
KONG; Editing by Eric Meijer)