BRIEF-Quest for Growth NAV per share on March 31 was 9.93 euros
* NAV per share on March 31 was 9.93 euros ($10.58) versus 9.11 euros on Feb 28 Source text: http://bit.ly/2nHWs5j Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9390 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
TAIPEI Aug 18 Taiwan's Central Bank kept the overnight interbank rate unchanged at 0.370 percent on Tuesday, after lowering it for the past five consecutive sessions.
This is the rate that banks can borrow from each other in the interbank market on a short-term basis. It is a market rate though it tends to be guided by the central bank, traders say.
The rate, which stood unchanged at 0.388 percent for three years, fell steadily to 0.370 in recent days as authorities tackle stagnant economic growth. (Reporting by Jeanny Kao)
LONDON/BRUSSELS, April 6 British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Council President Donald Tusk agreed on Thursday to try to lower tensions in upcoming Brexit talks, especially over issues like Gibraltar.
LONDON, April 6 Banks are preparing debt packages of up to €500m to back a potential sale of French drug maker Sanofi’s European contract manufacturer business Cepia, banking sources said on Thursday.