HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 30 at 6:25 PM EST/2325 GMT
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
TAIPEI Aug 8 Taiwan's overnight interbank rate opened lower at 0.177 percent on Monday from its previous session open of 0.180 percent.
The overnight interbank rate is closely watched by market participants because it is guided by the central bank and is seen as a signal of its monetary policy bias.
The overnight interbank rate has been guided to move between 0.175 percent and 0.180 percent, from 0.20 percent since the central bank cut policy rates in late June.
The central bank has said monetary policy is accommodative. It has cut policy rates four times in a row at quarterly policy meetings since September last year to bolster the weak economy.
(Reporting by Roger Tung and Faith Hung)
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
Jan 30 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has raised its stake in snack maker Mondelez to 6.4 percent.
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $425 million to New York's banking regulator over a "mirror trading" scheme that moved $10 billion out of Russia between 2011 and 2015, the regulator said on Monday.