TAIPEI, Sept 10 Taiwan's overnight interbank
rate opened lower on Saturday, at 0.176 percent, from its
previous session open of 0.177 percent.
The overnight interbank rate is closely watched by market
participants because it is guided by the central bank and is
seen as a signal of its monetary policy bias.
The overnight interbank rate has been guided to between
0.173 percent and 0.180 percent, from 0.20 percent since the
central bank cut policy rates in late June.
The central bank has said monetary policy is accommodative.
It has cut policy rates four times in a row at quarterly policy
meetings since September last year to bolster a weak economy.
