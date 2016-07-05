BRIEF-Pfizer said to hire JPMorgan to weigh $2 bln portfolio sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
TAIPEI, July 5 Taiwan's overnight interbank rate opened lower at 0.179 percent from 0.180 percent in the prior session as it was guided by the central bank, two traders said.
When asked if the slight fall in the overnight rate was a policy signal, a central bank official said it reflects market rates.
The central bank cut interest rates for the fourth consecutive meeting last week, saying fiscal stimulus and economic restructuring were also needed to revive the economy. [ nL4N19L360C] (Reporting by JR Wu and Jeanny Kao; Editing by Eric Meijer)
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 With euro zone core inflation still far below the European Central Bank's target, there is no reason for now to reduce the bank's unprecedented stimulus measures, the chief economist of the German central bank said on Thursday.
* Novo Nordisk, Deutsche Bank among top losers after poor results