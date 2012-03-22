TAIPEI, March 22 Taiwan's state run refinery CPC
will temporarily halt imports of Iranian crude imports from
July, a company official said on Thursday.
Taiwan joins the growing number of Iran's Asian customers
cutting imports under pressure from the United States, which
will impose sanctions from the end of June on buyers of Iranian
oil.
CPC imports between 7 million and 8 million barrels of
Iranian crude per year, about four percent of the its total
imports. By July, the company will have imported two-thirds of
the crude it has contracted to buy from Iran in 2012, the source
said.
CPC would decide what to do about the other third at a later
date, he added.
(Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Writing by Simon Webb; editing by
Miral Fahmy)