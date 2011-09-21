TAIPEI, Sept 21 Taiwan and Japan will sign a landmark investment pact to further opens markets to each other, said a Taiwan official on Wednesday, a deal that will ease access to China's market for Japanese companies.

This will be the second major trade deal for Taiwan in less than two years. Taipei and Beijing signed a free-trade pact in 2010 -- the economic cooperation framework agreement (ECFA) -- slashing tariffs on hundreds of Taiwan exports and relaxing rules on chip and LCD panel investments in China.

Few details of the investment pact were immediately available.

Both sides would hold a briefing on Thursday to disclose details, said a Taiwan foreign affairs ministry official, who decline to be identified.

Japan, the biggest importer of Taiwanese goods, would also sign an open skies agreement, marking the third such deal for Taiwan after the United States and Singapore, local media reported on Wednesday.

The agreement would allow Taiwanese carriers to fly to several major Japanese airports including Osaka, local newspapers said, and increase flights to Narita and Haneda airports.

China Airlines Ltd and Eva Airways Corp , Taiwan's two biggest carriers, rely on Japan as their No.2 market after Hong Kong. Taiwan had received more than 2 million Japanese tourists per year since 2005, the media reports said.

Japan terminated diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1972, but trade relations have remained buoyant over the years.