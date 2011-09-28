TAIPEI, Sept 28 Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSR) is planning to buy trains from a Japanese consortium in an estimated T$3 billion ($98 million) deal, its chairman said on Wednesday, as the bullet train operator anticipates an increase in passengers.

The company plans to add three sets of trains to the 30 sets of the 700T series it already has due to an expected increase in passengers in the next three years, chairman Ou Chin-teh told Reuters on the sidelines of a business event.

He did not identify what types of trains that THSR plans to purchase. Each set of the 700T series cost about T$1 billion, according to a company official, who asked not to be identified as he was not authorised to talk to the media.

The 700T series are built by a consortium that includes Kawasaki Heavy and Toshiba . Most of the Taiwanese company's track runs on viaducts or through tunnels with technology mainly based on Japan's Shinkansen system mixed with European standards and system components.

THSR swung to a profit of T$1.98 billion in the first half of this year, after posting losses each year since it began services in 2007. ($1 = 30.475 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Erica Billingham)