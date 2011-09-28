TAIPEI, Sept 28 Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp
(THSR) is planning to buy trains from a Japanese
consortium in an estimated T$3 billion ($98 million) deal, its
chairman said on Wednesday, as the bullet train operator
anticipates an increase in passengers.
The company plans to add three sets of trains to the 30 sets
of the 700T series it already has due to an expected increase in
passengers in the next three years, chairman Ou Chin-teh told
Reuters on the sidelines of a business event.
He did not identify what types of trains that THSR plans to
purchase. Each set of the 700T series cost about T$1 billion,
according to a company official, who asked not to be identified
as he was not authorised to talk to the media.
The 700T series are built by a consortium that includes
Kawasaki Heavy and Toshiba . Most of the
Taiwanese company's track runs on viaducts or through tunnels
with technology mainly based on Japan's Shinkansen system mixed
with European standards and system components.
THSR swung to a profit of T$1.98 billion in the first half
of this year, after posting losses each year since it began
services in 2007.
($1 = 30.475 Taiwan Dollars)
(Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by
Erica Billingham)