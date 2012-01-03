TAIPEI Jan 3 The number of workers in
Taiwan placed on unpaid leave jumped 4.65 times in the two
months to the end of December last year as technology companies
struggle with shrinking global demand, the Council of Labor
Affairs said on Tuesday.
The government body said 109 companies had put 13,034
workers on unpaid leave by the end of 2011, compared with 12
companies involving 2,801 workers at the end of October and 85
companies involving 8,636 workers at the end of November.
"The number has stopped accelerating and the periods for
which some workers were placed on leave were very short," said a
council official. "The number is still at a contained level.
We'll have to wait until after the Lunar New Year to see whether
it rises further."
Implementing unpaid leave was a common practice following
the 2008 global financial crisis. The highest level of unpaid
leave on record occurred in February 2009, when 586
manufacturers suspended 239,000 workers.
The council said the increase in December was mainly because
one company had started putting its 1,000 workers on unpaid
leave in late December.
According to a media report, the company was electronic
components maker Yageo Corp. In June last year,
regulators blocked a management buyout plan by private equity
fund KKR & Co LP.
Taiwan's technology companies generally saw a drop in
November sales amid a slowdown in global demand. HTC Corp
sales in the month fell 20 percent from a year
earlier, the first annual decline in two years.
Export orders for Taiwan grew at the slowest pace in two
years in November, and the government predicted a possible
contraction for December as global demand for Taiwan's
products slows.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Lewis)