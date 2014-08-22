TAIPEI Aug 22 Taiwan's top finance regulator said on Friday Taiwan will study the possibility of facilitating the listing of local and Japanese firms on each other's stock exchange.

"Taiwan's and Japan's industries have long had good connections," chairman William Tseng of the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) told reporters.

He said Taiwan will also evaluate proposals to allow investors from both nations to buy each other's shares directly.

"It is in the initial stage. We have asked the Taiwan Stock Exchange to talk with the Japan Exchange Group. Once the talks are done, we can decide on the timetable."

(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)